Juvenile injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb County, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in DeKalb County, police said.

The DeKalb Police Department said officers responded to the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive in Decatur around 3 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When they got there, they located the juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, they said.

No arrests have been made and police added that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

