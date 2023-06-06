Positively Georgia
Loved ones want answers after man killed by bus in Cobb County

65-year-old killed walking alongside transit bus.
65-year-old killed walking alongside transit bus.(Amanda Rose)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department says 65-year-old Stevie Eugene Haskins was killed Friday evening after a bus ran over his leg in what they called a “freak accident.

Police say Haskins had just exited a CobbLinc transit bus on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Chastain Meadows Parkway. As he walked east on the sidewalk, he fell next to the bus partially on the sidewalk and partially in the concrete gutter. Police say Haskins’ leg was trapped underneath the bus when the driver took off. By the time an ambulance got there, it was too late.

“Just how big the bus is, you know, they have those blind spots. The driver had no idea the patron had fallen,” Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson said.

“It’s a freak accident, you know. The driver had no idea that guy was laying there,” Wilson said.

Haskin’s ex-wife Cynthia, however, isn’t satisfied with that answer.

Cynthia spoke with Haskins the day he was killed. She says the two were close friends.

“The bus driver should have made sure everyone was clear because I know the bus drivers here, they don’t take off until they make sure everybody has walked away,” she said.

She still has questions, and those questions may lead to legal action.

“More could have been done to save his life, that’s what I’m thinking. I’m thinking, if the bus driver would have waited to make sure that people walk away, make sure all your passengers walk away. Look up, and see who is walking out first,” Cynthia said.

The incident is still under investigation.

