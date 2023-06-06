Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First has obtained the arrest warrants for the man accused of shooting and killing a transgender woman.

31-year-old Darius Mills faces murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting of Ashley Burton at her apartment complex on April 11, Atlanta police warrants say.

Arrest warrants say Mills tried to steal Burton’s phone. Then he shot her in the face before breaking into her apartment and stealing a second phone.

Burton was 37 at the time of her death.

