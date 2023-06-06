Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Missing 39-year-old woman in Doraville could be ‘in danger,’ police say

Photo of missing woman Ebony Nicole Varner
Photo of missing woman Ebony Nicole Varner(Doraville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Atlanta field office and Doraville police, Ebony Nicole Varner was last seen in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville on June 3.

Police say she is “believed to be in danger.”

If you have seen Varner or know of her whereabouts, please contact the GBI or Doraville police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Chattahoochee River
‘Shoot the Hooch’ owner says business may close because of river safety concerns
Sarai Tatiana Ali
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term
Swimming pool generic graphic.
City of Snellville closes pool due to dispute that led to gunfire

Latest News

More than 37 million American suffer from diabetes.
Georgia residents urged to get tested for diabetes at free screening events
Intrenchment Creek Park closed by police in March.
Plan to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb Co. includes upgrades
Cobb Co. K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say
Walking reduces risk of type 2 diabetes, study says