Missing 39-year-old woman in Doraville could be ‘in danger,’ police say

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Atlanta field office and Doraville police, Ebony Nicole Varner was last seen in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville on June 3.

Police say she is “believed to be in danger.”

If you have seen Varner or know of her whereabouts, please contact the GBI or Doraville police.

