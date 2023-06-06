New MARTA mural unveiled in Dunwoody, more planned throughout the metro

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA just unveiled a massive mural in DeKalb County with plans for more to come throughout the metro.

The transit agency is calling on the community to participate in their Artbound program because organizers say it’s important for these projects to be a collaborative effort.

“We try to make sure that we are reflecting the community too. We’re not just coming in and painting something. This is something the community feels reflects them in the neighborhood that they’re proud of,” said Katherine Dirga, MARTA Art in Transit director.

MARTA’s Artbound program teamed up with several groups in Dunwoody to create a mural on the Dunwoody rail station. World-renowned artist, DAAS, designed a 2,500-square-foot mural on the southern face of the parking deck facing Hammond Drive.

“It’s inspired by Georgia flowers, the Cherokee rose, which is the Georgia state flower. As well as azaleas, what you see all over the place,” said DAAS.

DAAS, who lives in North Carolina, said he researches the area before creating a mural design. He also collaborates with local artists. His latest creation is the largest mural in Dunwoody.

“The space was very gray, very drab, and I felt like creating something that was incredibly vibrant, saturated with color was going to help bring foot traffic and help liven up the area,” said DAAS. “The one thing I believe that really helps to contribute to the community in a positive way is by creating art that is accessible to everybody.”

MARTA’s Art in Transit director says they hope the colorful display helps to bring nature to a densely populated Dunwoody.

“The idea that you see these vibrant colors and a reminder that you’re not just in a cityscape, that you’re a human and you belong to nature,” said Dirga.

MARTA’s next big art installation is slated for MARTA’S westside rail station. It’ll be their third major art project, with a new pedestrian walk and bike path being installed along Lee Street. MARTA is inviting the community to help beautify the cement barriers once they’re installed.

“That really is the mission of Artbound, to create these kinds of destinations within the stations, and therefore letting people feel ownership over them. Letting people feel ownership over the system. Really, in fact, giving people pride in it.” said Dirga.

Construction has yet to start, and MARTA doesn’t have a date for when the westside art installation will begin.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.