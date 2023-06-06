Positively Georgia
Newton County police looking for man last seen near Covington

Travis Rawlins
Travis Rawlins(Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for a man last seen in Covington on Green Valley Farm Road in Covington.

Travis Rawllins was last seen near Green Valley Farm Road May 2, officials said. His family has been unable to contact him since then.

According to Newton County police, Rawlins had been living in the woods near Highway 11, Highway 278 and I-20. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue sweat pants. He is also reportedly in possession of a black hoodie.

Rawlins is 33 years old, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Greg Dial at 678-625-1400 or call 911.

