Norfolk Southern holding train safety training event in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There have been several recent derailments with Atlanta-based rail line Norfolk Southern’s trains, including a particularly fiery one a few months ago in East Palestine, Ohio.

In response to these incidents, the company will be holding a safety training session Tuesday in East Point.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Norfolk Southern’s CEO, railway workers, and first responders will all be at East Point Yard emphasizing the importance of safety when it comes to trains and railway cars and what to do when things go wrong.

Back in February in East Palestine, Ohio, the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train leaked thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals into the environment, burned for days, and displaced thousands of people, costing the rail line hundreds of millions of dollars.

And just last month, Norfolk Southern had another derailment in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania. This one did not involve hazardous materials. Only 10 of 200 train cars derailed.

Back in March, the company held safety training in Ohio, utilizing dozens of first responders. Company leaders say these training events are a part of their efforts to putting safety first and making the company whole again.

At Tuesday’s training event, they’ll be going over safety around a railroad, how to identify what’s in a railcar, and what to do in emergency situations. The training will begin at 10 a.m.

