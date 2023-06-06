Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) – Officials in Illinois said a 25-year-old man drowned after he attempted to swim naked across a channel north of Petite Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Long Channel located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities searched for the man until his body was recovered from the water shortly after 6 a.m.

After investigating the man’s death, the sheriff’s office determined he was likely heavily intoxicated. They had spoken to witnesses who said the man was seen drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, officials said the man went to a home on West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on.

The man swam to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothes and took him to bed.

Investigators said they determined the man later left the bed and jumped back into the water, this time without wearing any clothes. Once in the lake, officials said he attempted to swim across the channel, but soon went underwater during this attempt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Chattahoochee River
‘Shoot the Hooch’ owner says business may close because of river safety concerns
Sarai Tatiana Ali
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term
Swimming pool generic graphic.
City of Snellville closes pool due to dispute that led to gunfire

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion
Researchers say Georgia peach crop was impacted by brief cold snap
It will be hard to find Georgia peaches this summer
Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
Here’s what’s next for the future Atlanta public safety training center
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested, Atlanta police say