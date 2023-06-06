Plan to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb Co. includes upgrades

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a million-dollar plan to improve and reopen Intrenchment Park after its closure over “dangerous conditions,” according to a news release.

In March, Thurmond announced the decision to close Intrenchment Creek Park and surrounding areas based on dangerous conditions after “traps” and other items were found in the woods. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos previously said police found “several boobytraps, Molotov cocktails, and drugs.

“Law enforcement officers have found hidden traps and other devices designed to injure, maim and cause death to adults, children, and pets who may go into that area,” he said during a news conference at the county administration building.

According to Thurmond, the $1.8 million plan to reopen the park will include new amenities such as a pavilion, walking trail, trailhead, and a remote control airplane runway.

“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities in the Intrenchment Creek Park, so we are thrilled to receive this funding to improve the quality of life for the citizens of DeKalb,” said DeKalb County Parks Director Chuck Ellis.

“We are excited about the investment in the new amenities and will work to expedite construction,” said Thurmond.

