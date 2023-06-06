Popular Atlanta bar manager recovering after being hit by car, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A beloved Atlanta bar manager is recovering after his family and co-workers say he was recently hit by a car outside his workplace.

Ervin Lockett has worked at the Earl in southeast Atlanta for more than 10 years. He is currently the kitchen manager.

According to his co-workers, Lockett was on his way home from work recently when he was struck by a car.

“ERV worked a shift and he was on his way home on his bike and then someone just hit him out of nowhere and fled the scene,” said Dani Elrod, a server at the Earl.

Photo of Ervin Lockett (Family submitted photo)

Lockett has had multiple surgeries. Elrod says his pelvic bone is broken in four places, his hip is broken and he also suffered other broken bones. As a result, he has to remain hospitalized for at least two weeks.

“It was a really terrible thing just because it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. Erv is just a really genuinely really good guy,” Elrod said. “He is always friendly. Always has a smile on his face. Loves his mom. Just a really, really awesome guy, so this was just a really horrible, horrible, horrible thing to happen to him.”

“Erv has been working here long before I’ve worked here and he’s always been the guy that would immediately come up and ask me how I’m doing as soon as I walk in the door. Super friendly guy,” said Thomas Martino, a sound engineer at the Earl.

Lockett’s family and friends say he’s played guitar in multiple bands. Some of his coworkers say they’ve been told so many fun, awesome stories by bands about Erv.

“Erv just really been kind of a pillar at the Earl. He’s worked here for so long. He’s built so many relationships with so many people through this place and we just hope that he gets well soon we’re horrified about what happened,” said Martino.

“Erv takes care of his niece. His niece lives with him and he’s taken care of her for years,” said Erv’s brother Rance Lockett. “He’s a very selfless guy.”

Lockett’s family and friends are asking for support to help Erv with medical expenses.

“If we could pull together and help him out in this situation, it would be fantastic. And for the person who that’s seeing this and if you hit him on Sunday you know, turn yourself in. You know honestly. Just Be honest about it,” Lockett said.

To donate to help with the medical expenses, click the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.