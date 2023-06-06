Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Residents urged to get tested for diabetes at free screening events

More than 37 million American suffer from diabetes.
More than 37 million American suffer from diabetes.(PRNewswire)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Diabetic screenings are coming to metro Atlanta as part of an effort to help community members identify and address their health.

The screenings, which are part of a partnership between Kroger, the American Diabetes Association and MUST Ministries Mobile Pantry, include free Diabetes testing, risk assessment and healthy recipes residents can adopt into their diet.

According to the ADA, Diabetes is a nationwide epidemic. In Georgia, 11.4 percent of the adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 234,000 Georgians don’t even know they have it.

The screening events will take place on June 8, June 10 and June 27 at various community spaces.

Thursday, June 8

Action Church -- 271 Marietta Road Canton, GA 30114

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Cobb County Government Building -- 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Walton Ridge Apartments -- 1631 White Cir NW, Marietta, GA 30066

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more resources on Diabetes and ways to access help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Sarai Tatiana Ali
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction
Chattahoochee River
‘Shoot the Hooch’ owner says business may close because of river safety concerns
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term
Swimming pool generic graphic.
City of Snellville closes pool due to dispute that led to gunfire

Latest News

K9 Chase
Cobb County K-9 officer dies of heat stroke, AC in cruiser malfunctioned, police say
Medical personnel, emergency crews respond to birth on side of I-285
Baby girl born on side of I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term
Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
Here’s what’s next for the future Atlanta public safety training center