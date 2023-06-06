Residents urged to get tested for diabetes at free screening events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Diabetic screenings are coming to metro Atlanta as part of an effort to help community members identify and address their health.

The screenings, which are part of a partnership between Kroger, the American Diabetes Association and MUST Ministries Mobile Pantry, include free Diabetes testing, risk assessment and healthy recipes residents can adopt into their diet.

According to the ADA, Diabetes is a nationwide epidemic. In Georgia, 11.4 percent of the adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 234,000 Georgians don’t even know they have it.

The screening events will take place on June 8, June 10 and June 27 at various community spaces.

Thursday, June 8

Action Church -- 271 Marietta Road Canton, GA 30114

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Cobb County Government Building -- 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Walton Ridge Apartments -- 1631 White Cir NW, Marietta, GA 30066

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

