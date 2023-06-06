Roswell police provide safety tips after bear spotted in residential area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department issued a friendly reminder to residents after a Black Bear was spotted in a residential area on Monday.

Ahhh yes, it’s that fleeting, magical time of year when 97% of the posts on Nextdoor change from “what kind of snake is this?” to “DID YOU SEE THE BEAR?!”

We have seen the bear. He is cute and friend-shaped, but he is not friend. pic.twitter.com/ZEbI1iOoyC — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) June 5, 2023

“We have seen the bear. He is cute and friend-shaped, but he is not a friend,” said the department’s Facebook page.

Police say it is important that residents do not approach bears if they spot them around and they should make sure to always secure your trash or recycling bins, remove birdfeeders, and do not attempt to feed bears.

