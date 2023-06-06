Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Roswell police provide safety tips after bear spotted in residential area

The Roswell Police Department issued a friendly reminder to residents after a Black Bear was spotted in a residential area recently.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department issued a friendly reminder to residents after a Black Bear was spotted in a residential area on Monday.

“We have seen the bear. He is cute and friend-shaped, but he is not a friend,” said the department’s Facebook page.

Police say it is important that residents do not approach bears if they spot them around and they should make sure to always secure your trash or recycling bins, remove birdfeeders, and do not attempt to feed bears.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akeiba Koren Stanley
Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million
Sarai Tatiana Ali
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction
Chattahoochee River
‘Shoot the Hooch’ owner says business may close because of river safety concerns
Persons of interest wanted in Intown Suites shooting.
1 found dead outside hotel in Conyers, 2 persons of interest identified
Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, must serve his entire jail term

Latest News

Atlanta city council poised to approve training center, protest outside city hall
Photo of Ervin Lockett
Popular Atlanta bar manager recovering after being hit by car, family says
65-year-old killed walking alongside transit bus.
Loved ones want answers after man killed by bus in Cobb County
Hundreds speaking before training center vote