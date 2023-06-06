Positively Georgia
Thousands without power across Georgia after inclement weather

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 12,000 people are without power in Georgia after storms moved through the state, according to Georgia Power.

The power outage map provided by Georgia Power shows customers in the metro Atlanta area and in other parts of Georgia have lost power.

The majority of the people affected by the outage are in DeKalb County; more than 9,000 people are without power in the county.

The other affected counties are Fulton, Richmond, Mcduffie, Floyd, Cherokee, Burke, Taliaferro, Morgan and Columbia.

It is unclear when power will be restored.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

