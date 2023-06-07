Positively Georgia
48-year-old Gainesville man charged with murder in Hall County

Photo of Robert Adam Maggio
Photo of Robert Adam Maggio(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 51-year-old man on Monday.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say that Robert Adam Maggio shot and killed Shane Gilleland around 11 p.m. at Maggio’s home on Belvedere Drive.

Investigators say that Gilleland and his girlfriend “had been living with Maggio at his home for a short time” before the shooting.

The motive in the shooting is under investigation, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

