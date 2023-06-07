6 exposed to fentanyl in suspicious package at Georgia Tech, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta fire officials are investigating after six people were exposed to fentanyl from a package found on Georgia Tech’s campus.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a suspicious substance found inside a package along the 900 block of Atlantic Drive at around 3:45 p.m. According to Google, the address points to the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building. Officials have not confirmed whether the substance originated from there.

Six people were reportedly exposed to the unknown substance, which fire officials later confirmed to be fentanyl, they said. Georgia Tech police have evacuated the building.

The individuals exposed all refused to be transported to the hospital and are believed to be okay, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

