Atlanta partnership aims to make way for more women in STEM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local initiative is connecting young learners with the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Girls Going Tech is a space where 8th and 9th-grade girls can tap into their creativity and unlock STEAM principles to make a difference in their communities.

The event is a partnership between Micron Technology and STE(A)M Truck.

“We have 3d printing, we have some drones, we have virtual reality headsets so kids have an opportunity to explore all kinds of tools and technology,” said Dr. Marsha Francis Executive Director of STE(A)M Truck.

The program connects students with mentors and like-minded friends as they explore new ways to enjoy STEAM.

“The exciting thing about STEAM Truck is we put those tools in their hands and we hear them get excited, feel empowered, feel energized and they are able to dream different dreams about what is in their future,” said Dr. Francis.

“We nurture their dreams so that they know they can chase their dreams and become whoever they want. That they can do the work that they want to do,” added Robert Simmons with Micron Technology. “We really believe that through diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts we will see an increase in the number of young women and girls interested in STEM.”

