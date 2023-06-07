Atlanta police looking for suspect in 2022 murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a 2022 murder.

Atlanta police say a man was shot during an incident on Jan. 3, 2022. Officers responded to 2255 Lenox Road just before 6:45 p.m. in reference to a car accident and discovered a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Further investigation tied Anthony Chavez-Ozuna to the shooting. A warrant for his arrest on the charge of murder has been obtained, they said.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

