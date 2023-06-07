Positively Georgia
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

President Biden announces his veto of a bill that sought to cancel his student loan forgiveness program. (Twitter/POTUS via CNN)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

“It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto.

Despite the veto, Biden’s plan still isn’t secure. The U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

If enacted, Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden’s plan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

