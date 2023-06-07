Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Canada wildfires delay flights in and out of New York City

The ongoing wildfires in Canada are affecting air travel in and out of the New York City area.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ongoing wildfires in Canada are affecting air travel in and out of the New York City area.

Images out of New York show skyscrapers emersed in an orange-red haze.

The smoke caused New York’s LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport to halt flights Wednesday.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport says there have been no impacts on operations.

Delta Airlines sent Atlanta News First the following statement:

Travelers flying back to Atlanta from New York Wednesday were surprised at how quickly conditions changed.

“When we were leaving, it was starting to get bad you could see the haze coming in we were going from Times Square to LaGuardia,” said John Doran.

The FAA tweeted Wednesday it had slowed traffic to and from New York area airports due to the reduced visibility.

The agency says it continues to monitor the situation.

Travelers we spoke to were grateful they made it out just in time.

“I’m glad we are here we finally got back to Atlanta,” Hua Rong.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Power outage
Power restored across Georgia after inclement weather
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour

Latest News

Fulton County Jail
Fulton County extends contract for controversial jail medical provider
Krone Engineered Biosystems Building at Georgia Tech
6 exposed to fentanyl inside ‘threatening’ letter at Georgia Tech, officials say
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Opponents continue to push back against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which...
Activists unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box