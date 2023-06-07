Positively Georgia
Caught on Camera: Man accused of abusing dog to death indicted

Mekhi Jackson fue supuestamente registrado por cámara de seguridad de un departamento mientras golpeaba y estrellaba al animal contra una pared.(Departamento de Policía de DeKalb)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of punching and slamming a dog into a concrete wall has been indicted.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Mekhi Jackson on multiple charges in connection to a March 12 animal cruelty incident.

Surveillance video shows Jackson allegedly chasing a dog down a flight of stairs, then grabbing the animal by the neck and repeatedly punching and slamming it against a concrete wall.

DeKalb County police, who responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road, found the dog dead near the area. Jackson is accused of concealing the remains.

The charges include three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, all felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned at a later date. Following his arraignment, he will face trial.

