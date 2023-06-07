Positively Georgia
Decatur makes progress in becoming ‘child friendly city’

city of decatur
city of decatur(jasmina alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur is making progress in becoming a ‘child-friendly city’.

The city is working with UNICEF USA, as one of only six cities in the country to participate in the pilot program.

Decatur City Commissioners recently adopted the local action plan, looking at several factors, including safety and inclusion, child participation, and others.

“That they live in a just city, an equitable city, and that we are a child-responsive city,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, about the initiative.

Mayor Garrett said part of the plan is also building relationships with Decatur Police and the youth.

“We want the younger members to look at our officers as members of the community and people they can go to, “ she said.

