Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least three women have come forward and filed police reports with the DeKalb County Police Department claiming a Walmart employee secretly recorded them as they used the restroom.

Ashley Jones said an employee watched her inside a stall in the women’s room at the Walmart, located at 3580 Memorial Dr. in Decatur. According to a police report filed Feb. 21, Jones was in a stall when she caught a store employee recording her with his phone.

“I just yelled and I’m like, ‘Someone please call 911,’” Jones recalled.

Jones, who works at the store, said store surveillance video shows the man running from the restroom.

Jones no longer feels comfortable using public restrooms. “It’s creepy,” Jones said. “I feel like everybody’s watching me, you know. I mean I have had nightmares about it.”

The same thing reportedly happened to Jahvanna Ruff, another store employee, twice on the same day. Ruff said she transferred to another store as a result.

“I was just scared,” Ruff said. “When it did happen to me, that whole next month I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself.”

“He needs to be stopped,” said Jonathan Johnson, the attorney representing Jones, Ruff, and a third former female employee with similar claims from a March incident.

Johnson believes the male employee used his job title to gain access to the women’s restroom.

“When he went in there, he would stand on top of a toilet to hide his feet, and duck down below the top of the stall until a lady occupied the stall next to him,” he said.

Johnson is now concerned the man may have violated the privacy rights of other female employees and shoppers.

“There’s no way they’re the only three,” he said. “I think there’s probably just the tip of the iceberg. I think there could be dozens or possibly hundreds of women.”

In a statement to Atlanta News First, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the employee is no longer with the company and that they continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate the allegations.

“We prioritize the safety of everyone in our stores, and respect for the individual is among our founding principles,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, all three women have filed job discrimination complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

