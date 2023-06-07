Positively Georgia
Falcons lose top punt returner Avery Williams to season-ending knee injury

FILE - Atlanta Falcons' Avery Williams (35) walks off the field after an NFL football game...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons' Avery Williams (35) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams suffered the injury during the team’s offseason organized team activities practice on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though primarily a reserve player on offense, Williams was the Falcons’ primary punt returner in 2022. He had 18 returns for 292 yards, a strong average of 16.2 yards per return.

“We love Avery,” Smith said. “He’s got the mindset and I fully expect him to come back.”

Williams, from Boise State, was preparing for his third season. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 who used his versatility, including as a cornerback, to secure a roster spot.

Williams had 22 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown and 13 catches for 61 yards last season.

