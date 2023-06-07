Family prays for miracle as teen remains in hospital after hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - As the family of a 17-year-old boy clings to hope that he will recover after being hit by a car, police in Connecticut gave an update on the hit-and-run investigation that led to an ex-city official getting charged.

Police say 58-year-old John Egan, the former chair of Waterbury’s Zoning Commission, hit 17-year-old Bryan Calle with his car around midnight May 26 and fled the scene. The teenager, who had been headed home from work, was found badly hurt, lying in the roadway with his mangled scooter.

Days later, police charged Egan with failure to yield and leaving the scene, WFSB reports.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said it takes about 30 days for their accident reconstruction team to craft a detailed report on crashes involving serious bodily injury. So, it will likely take two more weeks before the full investigation of the crash is complete.

Meanwhile, Bryan Calle remains at Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where doctors have said it will take a miracle for him to recover. His parents, who arrived from Ecuador, were clinging to hope Monday, even as the 17-year-old remained on life support.

“It is a serious, serious brain injury, and it’s a day-by-day situation. But the prognosis does remain poor,” said Ioannis Kaloidis, the family’s attorney.

He added that the teen has little chance of coming out of a coma.

Bryan’s father, Segundo Calle, described his son as a happy, studious boy who came to the United States to work and go to school.

Spagnolo said police are closely monitoring Bryan Calle’s condition, as it could affect Egan’s charges. Spagnolo said the charges could be increased to manslaughter.

According to the arrest warrant for Egan, he drank heavily the night of the crash, allegedly ingesting 16 drinks in a roughly 10-hour period. It’s a situation that would outrage any family, yet Bryan Calle’s family said they have no ill-will towards Egan.

“He’s going to forgive him, pray and forgive for him. The only thing that hurts for him is he didn’t stop to help his son,” said Martha Ortiz, Bryan’s cousin.

“Neither parent has said one negative thing about the individual that was driving the vehicle. They are praying for him,” Kaloidis said. “There is no hate in them.”

Egan is due in court June 12 for evading responsibility charges.

When asked if Bryan Calle’s family plans to be in courtroom or if they intend to file civil charges against Egan, their lawyer said their focus is on the 17-year-old right now.

“Their primary concern is right here at Connecticut Children’s Hospital. Everything else is secondary,” Kaloidis said. “He was a young man who came to this country literally to pursue the American dream. He was simply happy to be here.”

Police said while they have evidence to show Egan was drinking heavily the night of the crash, the state’s attorney did not feel they had enough evidence for a driving under the influence charge.

The penalty for a first-time DUI offense in Connecticut is up to six months in jail, and felony evading responsibility is two years mandatory minimum.

A GoFundMe set up to help Bryan Calle and his family with medical and travel expenses has raised more than $26,500.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.