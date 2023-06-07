FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a lower chance of storms on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The risk of showers/storms is diminishing tonight in north Georgia. Expect the temperature to dip to 65-70° by dawn with partly cloudy skies early Wednesday. We’ll enjoy a lot of very warm sunshine on Wednesday. The high temperature will be near 90° in Atlanta and in the mid 80s in the mountains. The risk of showers/storms Wednesday afternoon and early evening is 20% - lower than it was on Tuesday.

There’s a better chance of showers/storms on Thursday, especially in the morning, as a disturbance drops from north to south through north Georgia. The high temperature will be knocked back into the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday. The risk of rain diminishes in the afternoon/evening.

The weather looks great Friday and Saturday. It will be in the mid 80s on Friday and 85-90 on Saturday. Both days should feature a lot of sunshine and a very low chance of any rain. The forecast for Sunday is not terrible, but a front moving in from the west could bring thunderstorms late in the day and/or at night. The timing of that front will be critical for your outdoor plans, so keep an eye on the forecast.

