First Alert Forecast: Nothing short of Summer-like today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It’s a warm and muggy morning out there across north Georgia with temperatures generally in the mid 60s.

This will set us up for a hot and humid afternoon. Temperatures will climb near 90 degrees through the afternoon and feel a couple of degrees warmer with the humidity.

A few pop up storms will be possible this afternoon capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Late tonight through early tomorrow morning, a cool front will push in from north to south, offering us the chance for showers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

Behind this front, temperatures will only climb into the low 80s for Thursday, and humidity will also take a nice drop leaving us with a very comfortable end to the week!

High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s through the weekend, with showers returning again Sunday night into Monday as another weather system rolls in.

While Monday we will dip into the low 80s, we head back into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday-- hello Summer!

Hot and mostly sunny with a few isolated storms possible this evening. (ANF)

A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms starting around sunset tonight through early tomorrow morning. (ANF)

Humidity briefly drops through the day Thursday through Saturday afternoon before spiking again to end the weekend. (ANF)

Hot today ahead of a slight and brief cool down to end the week. Slightly unsettled Sunday through Tuesday. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.