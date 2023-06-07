Fulton County extends contract for controversial jail medical provider

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The images were horrific – filth and grime covered the walls, and rust and trash covered the floors of the cell where Lashawn Thompson died last September at the Fulton County jail.

An independent autopsy determined he was “eaten alive” by bedbugs and an attorney for the family told Atlanta News First he was dehydrated, malnourished and his blood showed no sign of medication he desperately needed to treat his schizophrenia.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death

Yet, on Wednesday, Fulton County Commissioners renewed their contract with jail medical provider NaphCare, Inc. and added around $4.5 million to the deal.

Records show that NaphCare was first contracted by the jail in 2018 and has been renewed five times since. Before Wednesday’s commission decision, they were rendering medical services to the tune of about $27 million annually in Fulton County.

Michael Harper, the Thompson family attorney, was shocked by the news of the renewal.

“It is the most horrendous in-custody death that I have ever heard of in this country,” he said of Thompson’s death. “It was a filthy cell, he was infested with bedbugs and lice, and he was completely neglected for three months.”

The Thompson family is now suing both the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and NaphCare over his death, which came just three months after the 35-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

On April 18, 2023, NaphCare sent Fulton County and the county sheriff’s office a notice of termination effective May 31, 2023. But NaphCure says it then “subsequently received multiple requests from representatives of Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office asking for NephCure, Inc. to consider extending or continuing contracted services.”

Documents from the county commission indicate it was Fulton County and the sheriff’s office who asked NaphCure to continue serving as medical providers “due to the high quality of healthcare and mental health services provided, as well as the inability to contract with another healthcare service provider in due time.”

“The family was equally as shocked as the legal team,” said Harper. “We were told personally by Sheriff Labat that they would not renew the contract. In fact, they were going to terminate the contract with NaphCare because of the death of Lawshawn Thompson. And now to her a complete reversal of that is completely shocking to us all.”

At Wednesday’s commission meeting, there was no mention of Thompson or the conditions surrounding his death. Within minutes of introducing the resolution, commissioners had voted 7-0 to renew the contract.

Also on Wednesday, as commissioners debated the extension, NaphCare was sued in Gwinnett County for punitive damages for negligent care that led to the death of 23-year-old Jordan Davidson. Jordan died in January 2022 as a result of complications stemming from quadriplegia caused by the delayed diagnosis of a tumor on his spine.

The lawsuit details a timeline spanning from Jan. 6, 2021, to June 4, 2021, during which Jordan made multiple pleas for help to NaphCare personnel to address increasingly serious symptoms.

Despite attempts to reach NaphCare on Wednesday, Atlanta News First did not get a response.

“It is a serious problem with this company that they are continuing to be awarded these huge multi-million-dollar contracts,” said Harper.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also did not offer additional comment on Wednesday, but told Atlanta News First in April that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was currently reviewing proposals to secure a medical provider “that is capable of meeting, and committed to providing, the standard of care required in a large jail setting with efficiency, consistency, and compassion.”

The bidding process will open, with NaphCare allowed to enter it, when their extension expires at the end of 2023.

