Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Gang Investigators Association estimates there are more than 1,000 gangs in Metro Atlanta. They connect those gangs to more than 70% of crime.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force deploys agents across the state to try to cut down on gang growth and crime. The latest numbers show more than 71,000 gang members in Georgia and police say they’re expecting more recruiting and more crime in the summer months.

GBI agent Ken Howard with the GBI’s Gang Task Forces is working across the state with local law enforcement, scouring social media, and investigating anyone recruiting.

“We identify who the criminals are, who they network with, who they interact with, who they commit crimes with, and sometimes our local partner will identify a violent crime and that matches with the intel we have on a violent crime. Our gangs are recruiting all over the school systems in the state of Georgia,” said Howard.

Recruiting can start in elementary school. Howard said gangs are behind the majority of violent crime in the state such as murder, robbery, rape, and aggravated assault. They estimate a violent crime occurs every 15 minutes in Georgia.

Howard said during the summer months, kids have less supervision. They are calling on parents and community members to help.

Orrin Hudson, founder of Be Someone, joined a gang as a teenager. He now mentors teenagers to keep them from going down a bad path.

“Im teaching young people how to make good decisions. In my teens, I was making bad choices following the follower. Gang stuff is only going to end in your getting killed or being locked up in jail,” said Hudson.

Recent legislation signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp increases penalties for anyone recruiting a minor into a gang. That will go into effect on July 1.

