Gwinnett Aquatics, Sigma Gamma Rho partner for water safety education course

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Aquatics is partnering with Mu Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to provide water safety education through the organization’s Swim 1922 program.

They will hold the first of many free events for children and adults in the county on June 10, at Best Friend Park located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

“It is very important that we talk about water safety, wearing a life jacket, taking swim lessons, being comfortable in the water,” organizer Tye Demby said. “The goal is to not only teach water safety but to reduce the stigma. As well as to encourage black and brown children to be comfortable with getting in the water.”

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 4 and under. They estimate there are also around 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the United States per year.

“Summer can be very dangerous because people tend to relax and you’re having a good time and you forget about a traumatic event that could occur,” Demby said.

Through Swim 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho says they have impacted close to 20,000 lives.

For more information, or to register for the free water safety class, you can e-mail mescommunityservice@gmail.com.

