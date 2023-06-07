Have you seen Ashley Bell? Gwinnett County police looking for missing teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County officials are renewing calls for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who disappeared on the last day of school.

Ashley Bell was last seen on May 24 at around 10:32 a.m. in the parking lot area of Parkview High School in Lilburn. Campus security cameras show the freshman walking off campus.

Parkview’s school police found Bell’s laptop and book bag under her 17-year-old sister’s car. Her debit card was located on top of the car’s windshield. A few hours after her disappearance, her cell phone was turned off.

“When she left, she had no money, no clothes, no nothing,” father Ramon Bell previously told Atlanta News First. “I just think somebody was coaching her, that’s just how I feel. I think someone coached her through this because she doesn’t walk anywhere,” he said.

Ramon describes his daughter as quiet and shy, adding that she has perfect attendance in school. He worries she may have been communicating with someone online.

Gwinnett County police are asking community members to keep an eye out for Bell. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Bell has black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown tights, and white and brown shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are urged to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. You can also provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here. Tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward for information in this case.

