Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person from Georgia won $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers in the $218 million jackpot were 06, 12, 23, 29, 57 and Mega Ball 04. One other ticket won a $20,000 ticket among several other smaller prizes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, according to lottery officials.

Because no one hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball, Friday’s jackpot increases to $240 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Power outage
Power restored across Georgia after inclement weather
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour
Swimming pool generic graphic.
City of Snellville closes pool due to dispute that led to gunfire

Latest News

Parkview High School security cameras show Ashley Bell walking toward school parking lot (left).
Have you seen Ashley Bell? Gwinnett County police looking for missing teen
Jurassic World
Atlanta Jurassic World exhibit reopens after vandalism incident
The mayor of Clarkston says a raise is coming as police push for competitive pay.
Clarkston mayor says raise is coming as police push for competitive pay
ANF+ RECORDING
Clarkston mayor says raise is coming as police push for competitive pay