Man in ICU after nearly drowning in Troup County lake, police say

(KSLA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Texas man is in the ICU after nearly drowning Wednesday at West Point Lake, according to Troup County police.

Police say first responders arrived at R. Shaefer Heard Park around noon in response to a possible drowning. They said a man fell off a boat and into the water and was struggling to keep his head afloat.

Bystanders called 911 and helped the man get closer to the boat dock.

Rangers from the Corps of Engineers began CPR until emergency services arrived. The man was taken to Wellstar West Georgia where he is currently in the ICU.

