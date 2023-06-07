Positively Georgia
Mayfield Creamery to celebrate 100 years with free ice cream at Piedmont Park

File
File(Graeter's Ice Cream)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ice cream maker Mayfield Creamery is celebrating its centennial birthday at Piedmont Park on June 17.

According to a press release, the company’s birthday activities will include free ice cream, live music, and fun games for kids.

“As we celebrate this milestone birthday, we wanted to give back and show appreciation to our devoted fans. Over the past 100 years, Mayfield Creamery has been all about celebrating life’s big and small moments, delighting ice cream lovers with our delicious and indulgent flavors,” says Mary Williams, Mayfield Dairy Farms’ general manager.

According to the company, Mayfield Creamery would donate $10,000 to “the Birthday Party Project, a charitable organization that partners with more than 60 agencies” across the country to bring joy to children who are experiencing homelessness.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m.

