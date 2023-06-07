Opponents continue to push back against Atlanta public safety training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Activists in Atlanta are not backing down as they voice opposition to the public safety training center.

It comes after the city council voted to approve public funding for the controversial project on Tuesday.

Opponents are expected to gather Wednesday morning to announce what they’re calling a new initiative to “Stop Cop City.”

Many activists say they could take more threatening, even violent measures to try to stop this project from moving forward.

Some are calling for the issue to end up on the November ballot for voters to decide.

The opposition rages on after the city council voted 11-4 to approve public funding for the $90 million facility.

That meeting earlier this week lasted into the early morning hours after hours of public comment.

In last-minute amendments that passed, the council clarified that no outside groups could use the center without council approval and no explosives or helicopters will be allowed on site.

But activists still say they want their voices heard.

“They need to listen, otherwise it’s going to keep happening. If you don’t listen to people when they’re protesting peacefully, they will turn to other alternatives,” said Yana Batra, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition.

Activists have planned a Yana Batra starting on June 24.

Several groups are expected to come together for a news conference Wednesday morning at City Hall to announce the new initiative. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

