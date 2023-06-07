Rockdale police looking for man who used fake ID to buy Porsche

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used a fake driver’s license to buy a Porsche.

Rockdale police say the man used a fake New York driver’s license to buy a black 2017 Porsche Panamera from Evolution Cars in Conyers. The car has the temporary tag S1552437.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8114.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.