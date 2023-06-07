Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rockdale police looking for woman wanted for beauty store theft

Person of interest in a shoplifting case.
Person of interest in a shoplifting case.(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from a beauty store on May 22.

Rockdale police say a woman allegedly stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Mega Beauty Supply Store at 2196 Salem Road. She then left in a dark Toyota SUV; the front license plate had been covered up and the rear license plate had been removed.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8156.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Power outage
Power restored across Georgia after inclement weather
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour

Latest News

Man in ICU after nearly drowning in Troup County lake, police say
Person of interest
Rockdale police looking for man who used fake ID to buy Porsche
Anthony Chavez-Ozuna
Atlanta police looking for suspect in 2022 murder
Parkview High School security cameras show Ashley Bell walking toward school parking lot (left).
Have you seen Ashley Bell? Gwinnett County police looking for missing teen