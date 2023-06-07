Rockdale police looking for woman wanted for beauty store theft

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from a beauty store on May 22.

Rockdale police say a woman allegedly stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Mega Beauty Supply Store at 2196 Salem Road. She then left in a dark Toyota SUV; the front license plate had been covered up and the rear license plate had been removed.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8156.

