Singer Syleena Johnson discusses African American music, upcoming tour
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s African American Music Appreciation Month, and on Atlanta News First we’re highlighting the contributions of Black musicians, singers and songwriters.
R&B superstar Syleena Johnson stopped by our studio to talk about African American music as well as her upcoming Acoustic Summer Nights Tour.
