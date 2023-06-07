Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.(National Park Service | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Park Service is reminding visitors to steer clear of the wildlife at Yellowstone.

The park service said two adult black bears were hit and killed recently by vehicles driving in the park.

An elk and bison were also hit by cars.

These incidents are under investigation.

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.

And anyone who sees wildlife near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or road should leave it alone.

A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty late last month to a charge after he allegedly picked up a bison calf in the park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and park officials to kill it so it wouldn’t become a danger to visitors.

Park regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. Violating those rules could result in fines, injury and even death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Power outage
Power restored across Georgia after inclement weather
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal...
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out
Michael David Young
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says