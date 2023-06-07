Positively Georgia
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says

Michael David Young
Michael David Young(GBI)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lumpkin County Tax Commissioner Michael David Young was arrested on drug-related charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

State investigators said 57-year-old Young was “utilizing the influence of his office to obtain illegal drugs.”

During the GBI’s investigation, they said they learned that Young was illegally obtaining and using prescription pills.

Young turned himself into the Lumpkin County Detention Center and now facing several charges including possession of schedule II-controlled substance, use of a communication facility to commit a felony, and conspiracy to purchase controlled substances.

