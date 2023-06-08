Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

$1.1M grant awarded to Carrolton police for community public safety improvements

The bill will ban abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. Kemp?s office said the signing is...
The bill will ban abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. Kemp?s office said the signing is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carrolton Police Department has received a $1,100,752 million grant aimed at improving community public safety.

The money, which comes from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office, will go toward strengthening crimefighting capabilities and making the Carrolton Police Department “an entry point for surrounding agencies of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.”

“The grant money will also be used to provide cutting-edge technology that will enable us to partner with residents and businesses, integrating their cameras into our existing surveillance infrastructure,” Carrollton police said in a press release.

This tool assists law enforcement agencies in identifying and linking ballistic evidence.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border
MARTA adopts $1.6B balanced budget for 2024
Kaila Hull is heartbroken her boyfriend is gone.
Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice
B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews
Restaurant Report Card: The Original Pancake House scores 48; B&W earns 100
Cell phone catches on fire.
Roswell fire officials issue safety warning after cell phone catches fire