$1.1M grant awarded to Carrolton police for community public safety improvements

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carrolton Police Department has received a $1,100,752 million grant aimed at improving community public safety.

The money, which comes from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office, will go toward strengthening crimefighting capabilities and making the Carrolton Police Department “an entry point for surrounding agencies of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.”

“The grant money will also be used to provide cutting-edge technology that will enable us to partner with residents and businesses, integrating their cameras into our existing surveillance infrastructure,” Carrollton police said in a press release.

This tool assists law enforcement agencies in identifying and linking ballistic evidence.

