$275K worth of drugs seized in Hall County, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Hall County police, a “suspicious person call” led to the seizure of $275,000 of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police say they received the call just before 10 p.m. June 7. When they arrived, Michael Gonzalez-Powell got out of an SUV and ran away. He was eventually captured around 11:45 p.m.

When searching the SUV, police found fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Special Investigation Unit was called in and found 800 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine. The drugs had a combined street value of $275,000.

Gonzalez-Powell has been charged with trafficking and obstruction of an officer. he also had a previous warrant for a felony probation violation.

