Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Agriculture department teams up with Braves to encourage Georgians to buy local

The Peach State is getting some hometown help from a big name in Georgia: the Atlanta Braves.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Agriculture is by far Georgia’s largest industry. It’s a $75 billion a year business, with one-in-seven Georgia jobs belonging to the agriculture sector. The state leads the nation in peanuts, pecans, forestry and more.

Now, agriculture in the Peach State is getting some hometown help from another big name in Georgia: the Atlanta Braves.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has partnered with the club to promote their Georgia Grown initiative, encouraging people to buy locally sourced crops and items when they can. Oftentimes, products grown by partner farms and producers are labeled in stores and markets with the Georgia Grown emblem.

“It gives people an opportunity to recognize something when they go to a grocery store,” said Tyler Harper, Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner. “We’re really excited about this opportunity to take Georgia Grown to the next level, to give more exposure to a program that Georgians need to know about.”

The partnership will include digital billboards at games and traditional signage around the stadium. The Department of Agriculture will also have kiosks and will be running radio ads and full-page ads in the team’s programs for the Georgia Grown initiative.

For people like Drew Echols, a fifth-generation farmer at Jaemor Farms, it’s great exposure.

“It just keeps on emphasizing and makes them remember in their mind that they’re supporting local farmers and in a lot of cases these local farms are the backbones of communities, especially rural communities,” said Echols.

As food supplies become increasingly tied to foreign dependence, Harper says it’s more important now than ever before to think and buy local.

“At the end of the day, this is a national security concern,” he said. “If we’re not producing our own food, our own fiber, our own shelter right here at home in our own borders, we’re less safe as a state, as a community, and as a nation.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border
MARTA adopts $1.6B balanced budget for 2024
Kaila Hull is heartbroken her boyfriend is gone.
Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice
B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews
Restaurant Report Card: The Original Pancake House scores 48; B&W earns 100
Cell phone catches on fire.
Roswell fire officials issue safety warning after cell phone catches fire