Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Air quality in Georgia | Will smoke from wildfires reach us?

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Canadian wildfire smoke continues to cause a mix of pollutants throughout parts of the United States. In Georgia, we won’t have near the impact others are seeing.

More than 400 fires are burning across Canada that have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada.

New York City has had the worst air quality of anywhere in the world and people there are being urged to wear K-95 masks.

The same smoke caused smokey air conditions from Detroit down to the Carolinas.

RELATED | Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend

For us in north Georgia, we’ll continue to see more haze Thursday, and a great sunset, but not the conditions they’re seeing further north. The Air Quality Alert, which is the alert being issued to represent the poor air quality, stops in South Carolina and does not include North Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
Michael David Young
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

Latest News

The scene of a police investigation on the 2700 block of Cavalier Drive in Decatur.
2 people shot on Cavalier Drive in DeKalb County
Final days to be in the running to win the 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize
The scene of a shooting at the Shell station on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
Man shot while pumping gas overnight in DeKalb County
9-year-old boy shot while playing outside in East Point
Charges pending after 9-year-old boy shot and killed in East Point