Air quality in Georgia | Will smoke from wildfires reach us?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Canadian wildfire smoke continues to cause a mix of pollutants throughout parts of the United States. In Georgia, we won’t have near the impact others are seeing.

More than 400 fires are burning across Canada that have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada.

New York City has had the worst air quality of anywhere in the world and people there are being urged to wear K-95 masks.

The same smoke caused smokey air conditions from Detroit down to the Carolinas.

For us in north Georgia, we’ll continue to see more haze Thursday, and a great sunset, but not the conditions they’re seeing further north. The Air Quality Alert, which is the alert being issued to represent the poor air quality, stops in South Carolina and does not include North Georgia.

Still major air quality problems for tens of millions of Americans today from the Canadian Wildfires. Smoke will be the worst in cities like DC and NYC. Improvements likely by Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MqxsjDzeuX — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) June 8, 2023

