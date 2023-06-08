Positively Georgia
Amazon tractor trailer catches fire along I-75 in Henry County; 2 lanes blocked

According to the Ga. Dept. of Transportation, it happened in the northbound lanes near Bill Gardner Parkway and the Tanger Outlet Center.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tractor trailer, that appears to belong to Amazon, is on fire on Interstate 75.

According to the Ga. Dept. of Transportation, it happened in the northbound lanes near Bill Gardner Parkway and the Tanger Outlet Center. Two right lanes are blocked.

From the Atlanta News First chopper, we could see some sort of fork lift removing pallets of boxes out of the trailer.

Henry County Fire Captain Hutter said they got the call around 2 p.m. No was was injured and there is no word on when the highway will fully reopen.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

