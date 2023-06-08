Positively Georgia
Atlanta father of 3 who tried to stop attempted carjacking paralyzed

According to an Atlanta police report he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with people seen driving off in a Maserati.
Kennedy Frederick from his hospital with Maserati, car believed to be involved, in background.(WANF)
By Zac Summers
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Despite being told he may never walk again, an Atlanta father continues to keep the faith after he was shot trying to stop an attempted carjacking.

Kennedy Frederick spoke exclusively to Atlanta News First on Thursday via Zoom from his hospital bed at Grady Hospital. He recounted the shooting that has left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“It’s been tough, a lot of pain,” Frederick said about the last four weeks.

On May 15, Frederick was about to shoot a music video on Peters Street near downtown Atlanta when his team noticed someone trying to steal his friend’s car.

“It was literally right as we were getting to start,” Frederick recalled. “When I saw it, I went into protective mode. Because it was my music video, I felt like, if anything, it looks bad on me.”

The 26-year-old tried stopping the would-be thieves. According to an Atlanta police report he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with people seen driving off in a Maserati. The bullet, still lodged in Frederick’s neck, resulted in a spinal injury.

“I can’t move my fingers, but I can move my arms,” he explained wearing a neck brace. “I can’t feel my stomach. I can’t feel my legs and I can’t move my legs.”

“We go back since we were kids,” said Gabe Jeffers, a childhood friend.

Jeffers and Frederick play music together. He’s been holding jam sessions every Thursday, since the shooting, to help cover some of his friend’s personal and medical bills.

“If this was anything else he would just say have a jam session and do something in regard to music, arts,” Jeffers said. “That’s just his spirit.”

The jam sessions, located at 2110 Meador Ave SE, are Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 1 am. Donations are encouraged to enter.

For Frederick, the hardest part of the whole experience has been being away from his three little children, one of his children had their first birthday on Wednesday. Still, he said he’s trying to stay in good spirits.

“I believe one day I’ll make a full recovery. So, it’s just doing the work and staying consistent and making sure I don’t get too lazy on myself.”

Frederick is waiting on a rehab facility to accept him before he can leave the hospital. His family started an online fundraiser to try and cover expenses.

Atlanta police did not have an update to share on the case.

