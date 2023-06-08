Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bibb County police looking for person of interest in armed robbery

Person of interest
Person of interest(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery June 6.

According to police, a man walked into the AT&T store at 1530 Mercer University Drive and pulled out a gun. He then took multiple boxes with Apple phones and watches from a “secure area of the business” before leaving.

The man is described as roughly 6-feet-9-inches tall and weighing up to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black short sleeve hooded shirt, ski mask, white and red sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Mercer Police Department at 478-301-4072 and 478-301-4357.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Power outage
Power restored across Georgia after inclement weather
Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris releases new song, works on upcoming tour

Latest News

Police: Arrest made in Marietta hit-and-run that left man in critical condition
File Graphic
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
9-year-old boy shot while playing outside in East Point
Charges pending after 9-year-old boy shot and killed in East Point
city of decatur
Decatur makes progress in becoming ‘child friendly city’