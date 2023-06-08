Bibb County police looking for person of interest in armed robbery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery June 6.

According to police, a man walked into the AT&T store at 1530 Mercer University Drive and pulled out a gun. He then took multiple boxes with Apple phones and watches from a “secure area of the business” before leaving.

The man is described as roughly 6-feet-9-inches tall and weighing up to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black short sleeve hooded shirt, ski mask, white and red sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Mercer Police Department at 478-301-4072 and 478-301-4357.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.