Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Casey White sentenced to life for prison escape with corrections officer

Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape(WAFF)
By Megan Plotka, Matthew King and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Casey White, who escaped from prison with the aid of a corrections officer last year, was sentenced to life in prison.

Casey White made national headlines when he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail, with corrections officer Vicky White in April 2022.

The pair was on the run for 11 days until they were caught in Evansville. Officers said Vicky White took her own life during the police chase that ended in Casey White’s arrest.

Casey White had 75 years of prison time left and he was awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped.

Casey White was initially charged and indicted with felony murder for Vicky White’s death but the charge was dropped when he pleaded guilty to the escape charge and agreed to the maximum sentence, life with parole.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge is expected to decide if Casey will serve his life sentence concurrently with the 75-year sentence or after that time is served. That will determine if he is eligible for parole in his lifetime.

Following his sentencing Thursday, Casey White addressed the Lauderdale County courtroom. He said he felt like the most hated man in the world at that moment, but that he wouldn’t drag Vicky White’s name “through the dirt.” He said she was the first person who cared about him in six years.

He also apologized for everything he’s done, and that he wanted to start a new life with Vicky White once he escaped.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
summer budget for kids activities
Tips to properly budget for summer activities
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says