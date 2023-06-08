Positively Georgia
Charges pending after 9-year-old boy shot and killed in East Point

9-year-old boy shot while playing outside in East Point
9-year-old boy shot while playing outside in East Point(Family submitted photo)
By Miles Montgomery and Tori Cooper
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charges are pending for the people wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old boy on Saturday evening in metro Atlanta.

East Point Police said this was not a random act of violence and they are working with the district attorney’s office about potential charges for the people wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

“The information that I’ve received from the detectives has given me some peace. I know I am not always going to be ok, but I wanted justice for my baby, and I know I’m going to have justice for my baby” said Joy Black, the victim’s mother.

Just minutes before the shooting, King Javier Black had been safe with his family.

Joy Black and her 16-year-old daughter, Kurrency Paul, said the family had returned from swimming at a nearby aquatic center when King said he wanted to go outside and play with friends.

Moments later, someone knocked on their front door with the news that her boy had been shot.

“I just went to him [and] I told him, I love you, say strong. I need you, stay strong. Mommy’s here,” said Black on Wednesday.

The family has set up an online fundraiser and plans to donate some of the funds to anti-gun violence organizations.

No arrests have been made in connection to King’s death, but police said they are confident an arrest will be made soon.

