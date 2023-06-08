Positively Georgia
DeKalb Co. police need help finding missing 86-year-old man

Photo of 86-year-old Kum Song
Photo of 86-year-old Kum Song(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need help in locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Police say Kum Song was last seen leaving the 2000 block of Fisher Trail on Wednesday. He is described as 5-foot-7 inches tall and has Brown eyes and Gray hair. Police say he only speaks Korean.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

