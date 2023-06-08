Positively Georgia
Driver accused of impersonating police in Rockdale County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Rockdale County for impersonating a police officer, according to Rockdale County police.

Police say a man had been driving around Sigman Road and Old Camp Trail with flashing or strobing red and blue lights on June 6. The driver was arrested for driving without a license, impersonating a police officer, and “other traffic violations.”

Impersonating police in Georgia can lead to one to five years in prison.

